Kanye West Denies Going On Rant Saying Drake Is “Overplayed” [VIDEO]

There’s video of Kanye West‘s epic rant where he called out a gang of A-List Hip-Hop artists including Drake and DJ Khaled. But he denies that it ever happened.

Exhibit A: Kanye West interrupts his own concert to go on a rant about what’s being played on the radio. He calls out Drake and DJ Khaled specifically, saying:

“Is it just me or did you hear that song [“For Free”] so many times?” Kanye said at a November 2016 show in Sacramento. “You know what it is, though? Because I love Drake. I love Khaled. But they set that song up, bro.”

Kanye later stormed off the stage and canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour.

Exhibit B: Months after the rant and a brief stay at the hospital for dehydration, Kanye is now saying that he never said Drake‘s music was “overplayed.”

Maybe Kanye is still suffering from memory loss?