Drake Reveals What Started Meek Mill Beef, Say It’s Taken An “Emotional Toll” On Him

Drake sat down for an interview with DJ Semtex and actually opened up about a range of topics.

Drake doesn’t do many interviews, let alone in-depth ones. But when he does, it seems like he prefers sitting down with English radio personalities for Beats 1.

Months after sitting down with Beats 1 Zane Lowe in preparation for his Views album, Drizzy is back with another long-form interview for Beats 1, this time with DJ Semtex.

In their conversation, Drake opens up about feeling labeled by the Grammys and he talks at length about the tornado that is his beef with Meek Mill.

About the Grammys, he says it feels “weird” winning awards from them, and even claims there may be some racism in the water over there.

I won two awards last night, but I don’t even want them, cos it feels weird for some reason, it doesn’t feel right to me. I feel almost like alienated or you’re tryna purposely alienate me by making me win rap awards, or either just pacify me by handing me something, putting me in that category, cos it’s the only place you can figure out where to put me. And remember they don’t decide the winners, but they do decide the nominations so they have to play it politically. And shout out to Chance, for last night, like I said I’m speaking from a winners point of view and I’m so happy for him, I’m not talking about.. I’m not angry about how last night worked out. But when you ask me like where, like do I feel, like racism, or do I feel it the same as everyone else, yeah I feel it, I notice it going on in it’s own places. But thankfully I get to be around the greatest group of people, my friends are from all over the place, they like Lebanese, they’re.. I’m Jewish, most of my friends are from the Islands of Jamaica, English, so I mean, we just don’t really notice it like that until I start talking about the music business. Yeah it’s a really tough time in the world and again that statement has been said over and over again and I think we know it’s a tough time and I’m …

Later on, Semtex asks Drake “who is Quentin Miller?” The simple question led to a long answer where Drake broke down how he met Miller, how the rumors of him writing his rhymes surfaced and how it led to his beef with Meek Mill. He also talked about how bad he wanted his diss track “Back To Back” to hurt, but that it also took an emotional toll on him as well.

You know what the biggest thing was because I don’t have real hatred for him, the key was like… first of all my biggest focus the entire time was I cannot disrespect Nicki Minaj or use Nicki Minaj in any way other than to lift her up, that’s just not in my character. I didn’t go the route of calling him a bunch of terrible names, I just used wit, I just used wit and good writing, ironically enough great writing, to just win that situation. Obviously yeah the beat was perfect because it lived in the club, it didn’t live.. and it wasn’t like you listen to it two times and you dismiss it, nah people have to like.. DJ’s have to take a hit when you’re hosting a party and you can’t play the biggest record of the night because you’re standing there. It hurt and I wanted it to hurt, I really did, because it wasn’t just like.. man I can take a lot of things, a lot of criticism, a lot of negativity, people say terrible things about me and that’s fine. That is just unfortunately this very sad generation that we live in where people get off on bullying people on the internet. So I can take all that but man you really tried to like… and man, you know how good I am at writing music but you really tried to not only spin the entire narrative of my career, but like end my life and take food from my family and really try and end it all and you didn’t even do it through music, you just talked or tweeted, it was like sickening to me. I had to really get revenge on that situation, like I said I respect revenge when its warranted and that was just warranted and it was what it was and it’s not something that I’m proud of because it took just as much of an emotional toll on me, I mean not as much as it did on him, but it took an emotional toll on me, it was just a lot, you always gotta hear about it, even just seeing people get so riled up off negativity. It didn’t feel great, it just was what had to happen at the time.

Photo: WENN.com