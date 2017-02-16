Drake To Bring OVO Fest To London

Drake‘s annual OVO Fest in Toronto has become one of the biggest musical events in Hip-Hop. During a tour stop in London, the 6 God announced that he’s bringing OVO Fest to London.

Drizzy was at the O2 Arena in London for the Boy Meets World Tour. He said he’s been working on the forthcoming More Life “playlist” for six months, and plans to return to London Town.

“I feel like I owe you music ’cause of how much love you show me. And I’m really inspired to give you this project because now I get to come back in the summer and we get to do OVO Fest of London and I’m definitely excited,” said Drake at the close of the show.

DRAKE JUST ANNOUNCED OVO FEST IS COMING TO LONDON pic.twitter.com/TziG0ZVklC — aidan (@ajneale12) February 16, 2017

https://twitter.com/GotThatHipHop1/status/831912215921963008

