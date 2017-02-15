Jordan Brand Unveil Drake’s Jordan x OVO All-Star 2017 Collection [Photos]

When Jordan Brand first linked with Drake, many scoffed since Drizzy once proudly, if unknowingly, sported fake Jordans. Nevertheless, the relationship is flourishing and the 2017 Jordan x OVO collection has just been unveiled.

Apparel including sweats and hoodies are part of the gear but the highlight is no doubt the all-black, with gold accents, take on the Air Jordan 12. There is also what is described as a “faux stingray material” on the sides of the shoe.

The Jordan x OVO All-Star 2017 Collection launches this weekend at OVO stores (Toronto, NYC, LA), OctobersVeryOwn.com, Jordan.com and select retailers.

See more detailed photos of the collections that includes tees, a hat and a backpack, on the following pages.



—

Photo: Jordan Brand

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2Next page »