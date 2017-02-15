CLOSE
Home

Jordan Brand Unveil Drake’s Jordan x OVO All-Star 2017 Collection [Photos]

Leave a comment

When Jordan Brand first linked with Drake, many scoffed since Drizzy once proudly, if unknowingly, sported fake Jordans. Nevertheless, the relationship is flourishing and the 2017 Jordan x OVO collection has just been unveiled.

Apparel including sweats and hoodies are part of the gear but the highlight is no doubt the all-black, with gold accents, take on the Air Jordan 12. There is also what is described as a “faux stingray material” on the sides of the shoe.

The Jordan x OVO All-Star 2017 Collection launches this weekend at OVO stores (Toronto, NYC, LA), OctobersVeryOwn.com, Jordan.com and select retailers.

See more detailed photos of the collections that includes tees, a hat and a backpack, on the following pages.


Photo: Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 12 , Jordan Brand

1 2Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: