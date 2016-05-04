You Can Now Watch Drake’s OVO Sound Interview With Zane Lowe [VIDEO]

Just in case you need pictures to go with your words [not judging], the video footage of Drake’s OVO Sound interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe is now up.

Prior to releasing his highly-anticipated, and highly-criticized album Views, Drake sat down for an hour-plus talk where he shared details about the album’s creation, how it started out as a mixtape and how he came up with those dances for the “Hotline Bling” video.

Views is reportedly on pace to sell between 800,000 and one million units in its first week of release. The album is currently an Apple Music exclusive but will become available on other platforms this Friday.

Photo: Screenshot