Watch 2 Chainz And Gucci Mane Perform “Good Drank” On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ [VIDEO]

2 Chainz and Gucci Mane trapped out the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon stage Monday night.

Two of the kings of Atlanta’s rap scene linked up like Voltron to perform the latest single from 2 Chainz‘ upcoming Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album. But what made it more awesome is that they were backed by the show’s house band The Roots, a church choir and the man behind most of your favorite songs from the two decades, Mike Dean.

The fun didn’t stop there though. Both of them also joined Fallon for game of Password, watch below.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music is available on April 2.

