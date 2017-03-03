Chris Brown’s Current Downfall Blamed On Drugs, Alcohol In Billboard Profile

Chris Brown has battled a poor image since 2009 when his domestic violence case involving ex-girlfriend Rihanna went public. The R&B singer’s recent legal woes and meltdowns are being attributed to heavy drug and alcohol abuse with those close to Brown offering an inside view in a revealing profile.

Billboard published an investigative piece looking into Brown’s state of mind in recent times as details of his issues with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran have become hot news items. If the accounts of past employees and others are factual, it appears that Brown’s behavior of late is self-destructive at worst. These observers say Brown has been indulging in marijuana, Xanax, lean and cocaine in a potentially lethal cocktail to silence whatever demons have been plaguing him

From Billboard:

On Feb. 22, Brown announced an ambitious spring tour, Party, with 33 dates planned at arenas across the United States and Fabolous and 50 Cent among the special guests. But if his last run of dates — during which, according to someone who was then working closely with him, he threatened his tour manager in a rage, leading her to quit — is any indication, life on the road offers no escape from the anger and addiction that haunt him. “He will cuss you out and say, ‘Hey, man, I’m functioning. I’m going to get the work out.’ And he does,” says a current member of Brown’s team. “But [he’s not] the first functional star who thinks they can handle those powerful drugs. I got to say with all my heart, he’s dancing with death.”

Read the full piece by following this link.

Photo: Instagram