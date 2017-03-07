Jay Z Announces New Start-Up Platform ARRIVE

Jay Z has made another addition to his portfolio.

Through his Roc Nation company, Jay has created a new start-up platform called ARRIVE. The company will specialize in partnering with selected early stage start-ups and providing them with brand services, business development, advisory and capital to drive growth in their organizations.

ARRIVE will also eventually include a traditional venture capital fund operation.

“ARRIVE was created to leverage our experience and resources in building brands, developing consumer facing businesses, managing artists and representing athletes,” said Neil Sirni, Head of New Ventures at Roc Nation per release. “We’ve opened that diversified, global range of expertise to a new vertical: entrepreneurs and their early stage businesses.”

ARRIVE is also a collaboration with Primary Venture Partners and GlassBridge Asset Management. Primary will serve as the venture advisor and GlassBridge will provide institutional and operational support.

