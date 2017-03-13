Iggy Azalea Sets A ‘Supreme’ Thirst Trap On Instagram

Iggy Azalea’s Hip-Hop career might be done but that isn’t holding her back from doing the most to garner some much-needed attention. After announcing her comeback last week the Australian “ATLien” went on Twitter and flossed a custom made Supreme bathing suit that’s sure to hook in yet another big fish in the Hip-Hop game.



With a caption reading “#MoBounce” the post shows a seductive Iggy in a one-piece beach attire that lets her flaunt some of her more surgically enhanced assets while leaving just enough to the imagination. The trap has been set, who’s going to take the bait?

Photo : WENN.com

