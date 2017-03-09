The Notorious BIG Bodega Bags Being Given Out In Brooklyn #RIPBIG

Today (March 9) marks the 20th anniversary of the death of The Notorious B.I.G. To commemorate the legendary Brooklyn MC, the Key Foods grocery store on Fulton St. will be blessing the first 100 customers with a limited edition paper bag with the likeness of the Illest.

For those who don’t know, Biggie (then known as simply Christopher Wallace), used to bag groceries at the Met Food Supermarket on 991 Fulton St. before he started hustling and eventually rippin’ mics and setting booths on fire.

But things done changed and that Met Food Supermarket has since become a Key Food. Still, Biggie’s memory lives on.

Tributes like this continue to show that no matter how many years pass, we’ll always love Big Poppa.

Peep pictures of the bags below and on the flip and let us know if you were lucky enough to take one home.

—

Photo: Key Food

1 2Next page »