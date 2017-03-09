Brooklyn Nets To Host “Biggie Night” Game Against New York Knicks This Weekend

The Nets will be spreading love the Brooklyn way this weekend as they honor the late Notorious B.I.G. this weekend.

Ever since they relocated from New Jersey to Brooklyn in 2012, the Nets franchise has gone above and beyond to include Biggie’s music in the games. They play his songs before games and during halftime and they play the instrumentals to many of his tracks during timeouts and gameplay.

This Sunday, when the Nets play the crosstown rival New York Knicks, they will be honoring Biggie in even grander fashion as they dedicate an entire night to his memory. “Biggie Night” will include Big’s mother Voletta Wallace and Sean “Diddy” Combs paying homage to the legendary rapper with pregame and halftime ceremonies. Biggie’s children T’Yanna and CJ Wallace, as well as his former manager Mark Pitts and Notorious film producer Wayne Barrow, have also been invited to attend.

“It was an easy decision to turn this game into a moment to celebrate Biggie,” Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment told ESPN. “Puff Daddy will obviously be involved. So it has turned into something pretty special for us. [Biggie’s] from Brooklyn. We play his music. We consider ourselves the home of Hip-Hop — both Brooklyn and Barclays Center. It is very appropriate that this night takes place in Brooklyn.”

The Barclays Center hosted the first two shows of the Bad Boy Reunion tour that obviously featured some of Biggie music and former collaborators. On another note, Biggie also shares an indirect history with the Knicks as well. Last year, Fat Joe alleged that Biggie was rapping about former Knicks player Anthony Mason on his track “I’ve Got A Story To Tell.” Diddy himself confirmed it later.

March 9, 2017 marks 20 years since the day Biggie was murdered in Los Angeles.

Photo: Screenshot