Diddy Confirms B.I.G.’s “I Got A Story To Tell” Is About Anthony Mason

If anyone knows who The Notorious B.I.G. was talking about on “I’ve Got A Story To Tell” it’s Diddy. He confirmed Fat Joe’s intel during an interview on The Breakfast Club this morning.

The artist also known as Puff Daddy called in to the show fresh after performing with the Bad Boy Family on The Today Show. The crew got him to talk about the news that Fat Joe broke earlier this week, saying that Biggie’s classic “I’ve Got A Story To Tell” was about late-New York Knicks great Anthony Mason. Diddy backed up Joe’s claims [that he now regrets], and said that if he was there when the episode happened, he would’ve jumped in to help.

Listen for yourself below.

