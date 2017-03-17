Rotimi Says 50 Cent Wants A Film Adaptation Of Power

Rotimi, one of the actors in Starz’s hit drama Power, says that executive producer and co-star 50 Cent is once again eyeing the big screen. This time, the mission is to adapt Power into a film and there looks to be discussion underway.

Page Six reports:

“Yes, we are working on it. There is a strong possibility that it is happening,” he told us. “Fifty talks about it all the time.” Akinosho added that the film will be “a flashback of all the characters when they were young.”

While scant on details, Fif has proven that the show has an undeniable draw and building a loyal following. Earlier this year, it was announced that Charlie Murphy would be joining the cast for Power‘s fourth season. Larenz Tate will also be a new cast member.

A premiere date, however, has not been announced.

Photo: Derrick Salters/Wenn.com