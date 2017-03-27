Do You Trust This “Leaked” Kendrick Lamar Album Tracklist?

With a Kendrick Lamar album possibly on the horizon, rumors are starting to fly like crazy and the latest is an alleged tracklist from of the album.

The document “leaked” online over the weekend. HotNewHipHop is reporting that a PDF titled “KL-2017” was uploaded to Pastebin that includes names of the featured artists, producer credits, samples as well as artist publishing companies. As far as the contents are concerned, this tracklist reads like a musical fantasy. Songs featuring Andre 3000 produced by Kanye West? Bilal and D’Angelo on the same track?

If there is an artist that could pull off such miracles, it would be Kendrick, but damn. As of now, the usual TDE rumor controllers Dave Free and Top Dawg himself have yet to acknowledge the leaked tracklist so it can not be confirmed or denied.

For now, take a glance at this tracklist and salivate at the possibilities.

1. Purple Hibiscus – produced by Sounwave & Terrace Martin

2. Counterfeit – produced by Rahki & Taz Arnold

3. Trust Everyone – produced by DJ Dahi, Terrace Martin & Thundercat

4. Delusional (Like You Haven’t) – featuring Anderson .Paak & Anna Wise, produced by Sounwave

5. Product – featuring Andre Benjamin, produced by Kanye West & Taz Arnold

6. Richard Nixon – produced by LoveDragon

7. None of Your Business – featuring Anna Wise, Kanye West & Q-Tip, produced by DJ Dahi, Kanye West & Sounwave

8. Double Standards – produced by LoveDragon & Rahki

9. If You Had Me, You Lost Me (Interlude) – produced by Flying Lotus & Mono/Poly

10. Commercialized, Failed Experiments – produced by Alchemist, Cardo & Swizz Beatz

11. Ten Steps – featuring Bilal, D’Angelo, & Thundercat, produced by Sounwave & Terrace Martin

12. Paranoia, Is Love Stronger Than Death? – produced by K.L. & LoveDragon

13. Rest in Paradise (Interlude) – produced by Terrace Martin

14. Swim with the Fishes (God Said) – produced by Sounwave & Terrace Martin

