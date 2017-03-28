Kanye West Calabasas Collection Drops… And Sells Out [Photos]

With a few weeks to go before the arrival of Spring, Kanye West’s Calabasas collection has finally arrived and is…well was available for purchase via YeezySupply.com. Unfortunately it seems like everything’s already sold out.

The highly anticipated collection dropped without warning when Surface Magazine sent out a tweet stating that the collection was going to be available within minutes. Needless to say that’s probably how long it took for it to completely sell out.

Aside from the $20 socks and $18 pins nothing seems to be available anymore.

Even guerilla style releases aren’t enough to stop the hypebeasts from striking quickfast!

Check out pictures of what you missed out on after the jump and let us know if you would’ve dropped $200 on the crewneck sweaters.

