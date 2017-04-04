Jay Z’s New High End, Limited Edition Champagne Will Cost You $850 A Pop

Jay Z has another luxury libation for you to covet. This time it’s an $850 bottle of champagne.

Bloomberg reports that Jay Z‘s Armand de Brignac’s Blanc de Noirs aka Ace Of Spade is dropping a new blend called Assemblage Two [A2]. The new champagne will once again feature its signature gun-metal bottle design. But unlike it’s predecessor that cost $760, this one will cost a little extra. $850 to be exact.

The A1 did win numerous taste tests around the world and was named the best champagne in the world by Fine Champagne magazine last year. But none of its positive critiques justified the steep price. The A2 is said to have a similar fruity taste with a hint of peppermint. There will only be 2,333 bottles produced so it is expected to be an instant collector’s item.

The A2 will become available on April 18, but Jay and Bey are probably popping bottles right now to celebrate their anniversary. Are you copping a bottle?

Photo: WENN.com