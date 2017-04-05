Ebro Likens Gov. Andrew Cuomo & Mayor Bill De Blasio Feud To Drake Vs. Meek Mill

Hot 97’s Ebro Darden hosted New York Mayor Bill de Blasio at the station’s studio for an interview, covering a wide range of topics as it relates to the leader’s mayoral duties. At one point, Ebro likened a brewing round of contention between Mayor de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the beef between Drake and Meek Mill but it was sidestepped.

Daily Intelligencer writes:

During an interview with the mayor on Hot 97 Tuesday morning, host Ebro Darden drew a comparison between the Cuomo–de Blasio conflict and another infamous feud, this one between rappers Meek Mill and Drake. (The two have battled each other publicly since Meek Mill accused Drake of having a ghostwriter.) “I would say that you and Governor Cuomo’s relationship is somewhat like Meek Mill and Drake,” he said, “You guys are a bit of nemesis, according to what we see in the press. Is that true?”

De Blasio responded that it’s his job to defend the people of New York and the city’s interests. “I’ve said when the governor does something that helps us. I’ll say, ‘Hey, man.’ I’ll support him. I’ll praise,” the mayor explained. “When he does something that hurts us. I’ll call it out.”

De Blasio added, “I’m not sure I would compare it to a beef between rappers. I think it’s a little more complex.”