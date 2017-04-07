Kendrick Lamar Album Drops April 14, Entitled Twitter Upset Over Week-Long Wait

Even though he never actually said it, Kendrick Lamar had people thinking that he was dropping an album on April 7.

But when the clock struck 12 this morning, there was no album to be found. Earlier this week internet sleuths released information saying that the album was not properly registered with the ISRC, which is mandatory for proper albums going to retail. But even with that news, people still had their fingers crossed for a surprise.

The surprise wound up being a pre-sale link for the album becoming available and an announcement that it would be dropping on April 14. Heartbroken fans immediately took to Twitter to express their anger at having to wait a whole seven days to get a new Kendrick album that he never really promised.

Looks like Hip-Hop isn’t satisfied with getting a dope Joey Bada$$ album today.

