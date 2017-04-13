Stephon Marbury Responds To Cam’Ron’s 1-On-1 Game Challenge

Cam’Ron wants to back up his claims that he gave Stephon Marbury the business in high school in grand fashion.

Cam’ron started a small internet fire earlier last week when he claimed that he gave some of the most respected New York City basketball legends all they could handle on the court back in the day. Among those legends is former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury.

Marbury saw Cam’s Instagram post and responded by saying that the only thing Cam was better than him at was blowing spit bubbles. Cam admitted that he used to blow spit bubbles back in the day [weird], but he also challenged Marbury to a game of one-on-one at Madison Square Garden.

Marbury didn’t seem to be all that interested at first, but now it looks like he is entertaining the idea. However, he prefers Rucker Park over MSG. He even said the game could be to 10 and he’ll give Cam a five-point headstart.

I knew you would laugh at that one. That's a real classic and you never busted my ass stop telling stories. Your team beat us but that's it. https://t.co/zPmTIP7fij — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) April 9, 2017

He didn't do that. He wouldn't make that mistake. He might of had the heart back in the day maybe but not now for sure. 100,000 if he likes. https://t.co/R1sJr4L42R — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) April 9, 2017

Game 10 and I'll spot him 5 and he can have the ball. https://t.co/WOE7QJWAkW — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) April 10, 2017

Haha! This is fun in games. I'm a pro he's a high school basketball player. Trust this is all talk! https://t.co/0KX1MXbr5P — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) April 10, 2017

It might be a game if he keeps talking. Live in Harlem at the Rucker. https://t.co/iJkj0LXTOZ — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) April 10, 2017

After I talk with @Mr_Camron the record will either get straight or he's gonna have to accept the challenge. https://t.co/HVuROSzINk — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) April 10, 2017

It has been over 20 years since both of these guys’ high school careers ended. Obviously, Starbury went on the bigger things on the court so he still may have something in the tank. But, if given the chance, would you pay to see this showdown?