Cam’ron Trolls Former HS Basketball Stars He “Gave The Business” To

Cam’ron continues to use social media to put people from the past on blast. This time around the Dipset general decided to focus on former basketball players he alleges to have cooked on the court.

Cam took to his IG page to post a picture of Stephon Marbury, Rafer Alston, Kareem Reid, and God Shammgod with a caption that read, “Every ni**a I have the business to in HS.. Except #Shamgod lol…ask’m.”

Naturally the streets are always-a-watchin’ and Stephon Marbury and Kareem Reid caught wind of the former Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics star guard comments and decided to chime in on his statement.

While Marbury simply said “He always made people laugh,” Reid recalled some memories of his own commenting, “Oh yeah Flee, I remember that game the same game I had 50 something and me and (R.I.P HUDDY 6) beat ur with 3 people lol.”

For anyone who was born after beepers were already played out, Stephon Marbury is a former high school star turned NBA lottery pick turned Chinese legend (he has his own statue out there).

Kareem Reid starred at St. Anthony’s before eventually playing at Arkansas and professionally overseas. Rafer Alston and God Shammgod both went on to enjoy brief stints in the NBA respectively.

Cam eventually offered that “Ni**as don’t wanna give me my credit? LOL… I’ma have to go to the coaches and get the proof. I played Rucker and all da unlimited tournaments b4 y’all man… don’t be mad bruh.”

Aside from basketball and rap, Cam does really have a knack for this social media game too, don’t he?

