Lauryn Hill Makes Surprise Appearance At Coachella [VIDEO]

Ms. Lauryn Hill made a surprise appearance at Coachella this past weekend and performed some of her greatest hits.

EDM star DJ Snake had the hot and dusty crowd rocking as he brought out some very special guests. First, he brought out Migos who did all of the songs that you probably know by heart by now.

As impressive as that was, Snake wound up outdoing himself when he brought out Ms. Lauryn Hill.

The joke in this is that people who did not pay to see Lauryn Hill got to see her rock, while people who have been paying to see her for years have been tortured by her tardiness and erraticness.

Looks like Lauryn figured she can’t be late to a show she wasn’t booked for.

