Drake Accuses A Coachella Country Club Of Racial Profiling

Drake is accusing the Madison Club of racial profiling after having a less than satisfactory experience at the venue.

Drake was not an official performer at this year’s Coachella Music festival but he did join frequent collaborator Future on stage during his set this past weekend.

He called the night a “movie,” but the way it ended turned into a bad one. After the show, Drake and his crew chose to kick their feet up at the Madison Club, a residential area with a country club that is a few miles away from the Coachella campgrounds. On their website, The Madison Club brags that “numerous A-Listers, such as Frank Sinatra, Liberace, Cary Grant and Bob Hope, made the desert their home and the new generation of Hollywood continue to be frequent visitors.”

Drake does not feel that he was made to feel included in that company. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Drizzy blasted the club by posting a picture of their logo and saying, “the most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling 🙌🏽 .”

Complex reports that an Instagram account that seemed to be affiliated with The Madison Club said that a formal apology was coming. stating “We will also be investigating this as we do not tolerate racial discrimination.”

In the meanwhile, Drake’s fans have started trolling the country club by leaving bad reviews online. “Take that,” we guess. Click here to get an idea of the company that usually frequents this establishment.

Everyone posting bad reviews of The Madison Club after Drake exposed them 😂😂😭 #themadisonclub pic.twitter.com/CDfMhB6Ddh — miguel🥩 (@mnmhtdo) April 17, 2017

Photo: WENN.com