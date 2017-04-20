Big Boi Announces New Album BOOMIVERSE Feat. Killer Mike, Jeezy And More

Big Boi has revealed the title to his third solo album and he’s bringing some big names along for the ride.

Believe it or not, there is and will be a generation of rap fans that know Big Boi more as a solo artist that one-half of the greatest rap duo of all time, Outkast. But the OG ATLien doesn’t seem to have a problem with that as he continues to re-invent himself with each effort. His latest, BOOMIVERSE should be no different.

Big announced that the album was completed on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day earlier this year and now it looks like the rollout is in full effect.

Big spent much of this past Wednesday teasing fans with Instagram posts featuring cover art and announcement. Unfortunately, only one of them had any sound, so we’re all going to have to wait until the tracks are actually released to hear something.

Judging from the features, these look like some pretty big deals. The first single “Mic Jack” features singer Adam Levine and “KIll Jill” features Killer Mike and Jeezy.

Both of the tracks will drop tonight on 4/20. Big and Levine are currently shooting the video for “Mic Jack” in California.

Photo: WENN.com