Big Boi Announces New Solo Album Is On The Way [VIDEO]

Big Boi says that his third solo album is on the way and he can’t wait for you to hear it.

The announcement comes via his Instagram page where he shared that he actually broke tradition this time around. He usually starts recording his albums on Martin Luther King Day. But this year, he actually completed it on the holiday instead.

Of course, Outkast “fans” are already expressing their ungratefulness by speeding past the announcement only to complain about him not making another album with Andre 3000 in the comments section.

In the decade that has passed since ‘Kast dropped their last album together, Big Boi has been the most active half, dropping two solid albums, 2010’s Sir Lucious Left Foot: Son Of Chico Dusty and 2012’s Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors. He also dropped a collaborative album with electronica duo Phantogram, Big Grams, in 2015.

So far, the only details available on the album is that Gucci Mane has been confirmed as a special guest, making it the second time he’s appeared on a Big Boi solo as a guest. In August, Big Boi said that he and Killer Mike had new music and possibly a joint album together, so one can assume that at least one of those tracks could land here as well.

More details, including an album title and release date should be coming soon.

Photo: Instagram