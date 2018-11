The cover for Gucci Mane’s latest album has hit the net.

Titled The Appeal, the cover shows Gucci portrayed in five different aliases and carries the tag line, “Georgia’s Most Wanted.”

The Appeal is set to hit stores September 28 and Gucci is said to be wrapping up the video for his latest single “Gucci Time” produced by Swizz Beatz.

Check out Gucci’s album cover below.