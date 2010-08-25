Peep Inside Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Yacht [Pictures]

Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Yacht

It’s no doubt that Jay-Z and Beyonce ball all day in style but check out how they get down on water.

Currently on their chartered 180-ft $370-thousand a week yacht ALTITUDE while on their vacation in the South of France, the “super yacht” accommodates up to 12 guests and 14 crew members is luxuriously equipped with a gym, jacuzzi, several sundecks, kayak, jet ski & more.

Check Out Pictures Of The Inside Of The Luxurious ALTITUDE LUXURY BOAT by clicking the page #’s below:

