Chance The Rapper Won’t Be Hitting Those European Tour Dates

Chance The Rapper thrilled fans in Europe with news that an upcoming tour would bring the popular American star to their lands. However, Chance won’t be able to make those tour stops due to scheduling conflicts.
Chance The Rapper’s current North American Be Encouraged tour runs through the middle of June and was scheduled to hit a series of festivals in Europe in support of his Coloring Book project. In a statement, Chance explained why he had to drop the dates. One of those dates was the Way Out West Festival in Sweden, which issued a statement on Chance’s behalf.
From Way Out West:
“It is with regret that Chance the Rapper has to cancel his upcoming performance at Way Out West and his European festival tour in August. This is due to scheduling conflicts beyond his control. Chance sends his apologies to his fans and looks forward to returning to Europe soon.”
The other festivals that were canceled were Oslo, Norway’s Oya Festival, and Belgium’s Pukklepop. Another show at Denmark’s HAVEN was also canceled.
This is the second time within a year that Chance has canceled European dates. Hopefully, those fans get makeup dates in the near future.
Check out the rest of Chance’s tour schedule below.
05/02 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/05 – Dallas, TX @ JMBLYA Festival
05/06 – Austin, TX @ JMBLYA Festival
05/07 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/10 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center Omaha
05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
05/13 – Kansas City, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
05/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
05/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace In Auburn Hills
05/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/25 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center
06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
06/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater
06/04 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
06/07 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavillion
06/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
06/13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
06/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival
