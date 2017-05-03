Chance The Rapper Won’t Be Hitting Those European Tour Dates

Chance The Rapper thrilled fans in Europe with news that an upcoming tour would bring the popular American star to their lands. However, Chance won’t be able to make those tour stops due to scheduling conflicts.

Chance The Rapper’s current North American Be Encouraged tour runs through the middle of June and was scheduled to hit a series of festivals in Europe in support of his Coloring Book project. In a statement, Chance explained why he had to drop the dates. One of those dates was the Way Out West Festival in Sweden, which issued a statement on Chance’s behalf.

From Way Out West:

“It is with regret that Chance the Rapper has to cancel his upcoming performance at Way Out West and his European festival tour in August. This is due to scheduling conflicts beyond his control. Chance sends his apologies to his fans and looks forward to returning to Europe soon.”

The other festivals that were canceled were Oslo, Norway’s Oya Festival, and Belgium’s Pukklepop. Another show at Denmark’s HAVEN was also canceled.

This is the second time within a year that Chance has canceled European dates. Hopefully, those fans get makeup dates in the near future.

Check out the rest of Chance’s tour schedule below.

05/02 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/05 – Dallas, TX @ JMBLYA Festival

05/06 – Austin, TX @ JMBLYA Festival

05/07 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

05/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/10 – Omaha, NE @ Centurylink Center Omaha

05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

05/13 – Kansas City, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

05/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

05/16 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

05/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace In Auburn Hills

05/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

05/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/25 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

05/28 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center

06/02 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

06/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

06/04 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

06/07 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

06/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavillion

06/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

06/13 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

06/14 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

06/16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

06/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

Photo: WENN.com