Amber Rose done finagled her way into a Future video. The Atlanta rapper drops a dark visual for his anthem “Mask Off,” and Rose is riding shotgun in the whip.

As for the clip, Future is driving around a city that looks straight out of one of those The Purge flicks. No chorus of flute players, though?

Watch the Colin-Tilley directed video for “Mask Off” below.

