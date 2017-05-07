Beyonce’s Publicist Checks Gossip Site For Spreading Lip Surgery Rumor

Beyonce is as untouchable as any celebrity can be, and her publicity team keeps thing air tight in the singer’s camp. However, the Houston superstar’s publicist responded to a bizarre rumor that her client had lip surgery done as inspired by Kylie Jenner.

Yvette Noel-Schure responded to a MediaTakeOut story that dissected an image Beyonce posted last Thursday on Instagram, taking full attention of Queen Bey’s lips. MTO’s headline, “SOMETHING WEIRD Is Going On With Beyonce’s Face… Looks Like She Got KYLIE JENNER LIP INJECTIONS… Cause Her LIPS ARE GIGANTIC!!,” caught the ire of Noel-Schure who then gave an impassioned response exclusively to Gossip Cop.

Gossip Cop writes:

Noel-Schure says, “What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?” She continues, “But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity. I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.”

She went on to call the site’s writers the “saddest individuals” before ending her sendoff.

Photo: WENN.com