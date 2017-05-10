Watch Freddie Gibbs Detail His Alleged Sexual Assault Drama On VICELANDS’s The Therapist [VIDEO]

Freddie Gibbs allowed himself to be filmed during a therapy session while talking about his time in jail over bogus sexual assault charges.

Freddie Gibbs was the subject of VICELAND’s new television show The Therapist. The show features Los Angeles therapist Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh talking with various rappers and other celebrities about traumatic events and deep psychological wounds.

Here, Gibbs opens up for the first time about the events that led to him being accused of rape in Austria in 2015 and arrested for it in 2016. He was jailed in Austria while awaiting trial where he was facing 10 years in prison. He was acquitted of the charges in September 2016 and returned home shortly thereafter.

In his sitdown with Dr. Singh, Gibbs admits the ordeal had him questioning if he even wanted to continue his rap career if incidents like this came with the territory. He also talked about losing trust in people and wanting to “fade to black.”

By the end of the sitdown though, Freddie does confirm that he will continue rapping, which is evident by his recent release You Only Live 2wice.

Watch the entire episode below.

Photo: Screenshot