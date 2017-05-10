Beat ‘Em Down Chris Brown Says Karrueche Tran Lying About Abuse

Chris Brown didn’t let a lot of time go by without responding to news that his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran is ready to testify against him in court over allegations of physical abuse. Given Breezy’s history with the fists, it didn’t seem like an impossibility but the R&B entertainer claims that it’s all smoke and mirrors from Tran’s side.

Tran took the steps to get the matter heard in court after allegedly serving Brown papers to appear. However, Brown says he’s accepted nothing from Tran’s legal team and explained his side of things via one of his usual online Instagram rants that got captured by Baller Alert

From Baller Alert:

Tran nor her legal team have responded to Brown’s verbal rant but it shouldn’t be too long before things all come to a head.

Who do you think is telling the truth between Chris Brown or Karrueche Tran? Sound off in the comments.

Photo: WENN.com