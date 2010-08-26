Nicki Minaj Agrees With Lauryn Hill Comparisons

Nicki Minaj is speaking out on her recent comparisons to Lauryn Hill, saying that she completely agrees with those who’ve said she’s “just as talented” as the Former Fugee.

The most recent to compare the two is Irv Gotti, the former head of Murder Inc. that said the femcees’ talents are similar because they can both “do it all” with their singing and rapping careers.

Now Nicki is agreeing with Irv and says that her association with the female lyricist is valid despite what people may think.

She tells CNN that once fans get a taste of her new album, they’ll see exactly what he meant,

“Irv has been privy to hear things that I’ve done that the world hasn’t heard. Based on the music I have out now, that sounds like an absurd comment, but when ‘Pink Friday’ comes out, you will completely understand why Irv made that comparison.”

Nicki also went on to deny reports of dating Diddy—who is not her manager, after the two were pictured holding hands.