Killer Mike Reveals Exclusive “Run The Jewels” Sneakers [PHOTOS]

These new Run The Jewels-inspired kicks may have fans running up on Killer Mike and El-P saying “run the shoes.”
Run The Jewels always shows love to artists by reposting their fan art, but these new RTJ kicks are on another level. Killer Mike posted the shoes on his Instagram page, evoking both pleasure and envy from fans.
@thebrotherscrisp Did the Kicks #KillaKill shot the Flix and will be rocking the Kix. The Craftsman behind these Shoes is Josh Westbrook, he learned the craft of shoemaking and even teaches kids this noble trade for free!!!!! I support Small and local and I hope by turning Y'all on to #TheBrothersCrisp Y'all get as much joy outta their Footwear as I have from other models (hint: they smash with Polo) & will from these. Until I see Y'all Josh stay up my friend and love and Respect. #HeMadeEmForMeAndEL #WeTheNewScoobNScrapLove #EPMDByTheFeet
The shoes were designed by Hartford, Conn. custom shoemakers The Brothers Crisp. The silhouette honors the classic Air Jordan 1 mold with the RTJ hand gesture taking the place of the “swoosh.” The OG Air Jordan logo is also freaked with a microphone in place of a basketball and the RTJ nicknames “Jamie” and “Mikey” hovering above.
While Mike just posted his picture this week, The Brothers Crisp had been posting sneak peeks for months.
Are the for sale? Of course not, these are exclusively for RTJ. But hey, they have surprised us before. Don’t rule out a limited run in the future.
The Brothers Crisp do take orders for your customization needs, hit them up here.
Photo: Instagram