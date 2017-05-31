Killer Mike Reveals Exclusive “Run The Jewels” Sneakers [PHOTOS]

These new Run The Jewels-inspired kicks may have fans running up on Killer Mike and El-P saying “run the shoes.”

Run The Jewels always shows love to artists by reposting their fan art, but these new RTJ kicks are on another level. Killer Mike posted the shoes on his Instagram page, evoking both pleasure and envy from fans.

The shoes were designed by Hartford, Conn. custom shoemakers The Brothers Crisp. The silhouette honors the classic Air Jordan 1 mold with the RTJ hand gesture taking the place of the “swoosh.” The OG Air Jordan logo is also freaked with a microphone in place of a basketball and the RTJ nicknames “Jamie” and “Mikey” hovering above.

While Mike just posted his picture this week, The Brothers Crisp had been posting sneak peeks for months.

Are the for sale? Of course not, these are exclusively for RTJ. But hey, they have surprised us before. Don’t rule out a limited run in the future.

The Brothers Crisp do take orders for your customization needs, hit them up here.

Photo: Instagram