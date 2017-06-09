Watch ‘The Shop’ With LeBron James, Draymond Green And 2 Chainz And Get Inspired [VIDEO]

This video of LeBron James, Draymond Green, Steve Stoute, 2 Chainz, Maverick Carter and more is the realest thing you will watch today.

Back in February during NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, ESPN set up some fly-on-the-wall cameras to catch some real talk between LeBron and an elite crew of athletes and music heads that also included his agent Rich Paul, Charles Oakley and Paul Rivera.

No topic was off limits as they talked about sports, music, business and the GOATs in every area. Too many jewels to name were dropped in this 30-minute video. However, some of the highlights include 2 Chainz revealing the details and reasons behind his first record deal with Disturbing Tha Peace Records, LeBron’s process behind picking teammates and why Tom Brady can not be considered the greatest athlete of all time. If you don’t feel inspired after watching this, please check your pulse.

To give you an idea of how real this video is, the fellas were drinking the finest wine and liquor and noticeably got louder as the day went on. Good stuff here.

Photo: WENN.com