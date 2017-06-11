CLOSE
Jay Z Was In Jamaica, Which Means More New Album Rumors

Those 4:44 ads turned out to not be the signal that a new Jay Z album was on the horizon. But Hova was recently spotted in Jamaica, which means fresh, new LP rumors. 

Jigga’s itinerary was kind of hectic. He was snapped with the legendary Sister Nancy and Damian Marley at Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong studio in Kingston, Jamaica. That’s kind of epic just as the pic by itself.

Word is Jay Z got into town on Thursday (June 8) and among his activities was visiting Trench Town and shooting a video. He was also spotted with producers from The Bullitts. By the way, Damian is a TIDAL guy.

At this point, it’s not a question of if, but when Jay Z’s new album will drop.

See more of Jay Z in Jamaica below and on the flip.

Photo: WENN.com

