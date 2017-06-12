CLOSE
Home

Bow Wow Shares Clip Of Fans Chasing Him, Twitter Questions Authenticity [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Bow Wow just uploaded a clip of what seems to be a group of rabid fans chasing him in 2017. 

Fresh off the embarrassment of the #BowWowChallenge, it looks like the rapper/reality show star is giving internet pundits yet another social media post to sink their fangs into. The video shows Bow Wow leaving a show and getting chased by a flock of fans like its 2000 all over again.

“On tour and I’m still getting chased,” Bow Wow said in the caption. “I’m 30, I think I pulled something.”

Since Bow Wow has a track record of fake stunting on social media, people immediately questioned the validity of the video.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close