Bow Wow Shares Clip Of Fans Chasing Him, Twitter Questions Authenticity [VIDEO]

Bow Wow just uploaded a clip of what seems to be a group of rabid fans chasing him in 2017.

Fresh off the embarrassment of the #BowWowChallenge, it looks like the rapper/reality show star is giving internet pundits yet another social media post to sink their fangs into. The video shows Bow Wow leaving a show and getting chased by a flock of fans like its 2000 all over again.

“On tour and I’m still getting chased,” Bow Wow said in the caption. “I’m 30, I think I pulled something.”

Since Bow Wow has a track record of fake stunting on social media, people immediately questioned the validity of the video.

Bow Wow paid some "fans" to chase him in Charlotte. He 27. pic.twitter.com/K8S8ceklKp — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 12, 2017

Bow Wow know damn well he paid these fans to chase him. pic.twitter.com/FhihMrQlJD — GOAT (@ShahaadEast) June 12, 2017

