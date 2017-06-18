Beyoncé and Jay Z Welcome Twins: Reports

It’s Hovi Baby, two times. Multiple outlets are reporting that Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed a pair of twins sometime this week.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a “source” told People.

The couple first made the announcement that they were expecting back in February.

No official word on the gender of the babies, although some think Barack Obama spilled the beans on Jay Z’s Songwriters Hall of Fame induction speech. E! News reports that balloons with big balloons that read “Baby Girl” and “Baby Boy” were dropped at the hospital where Hova and Blue Ivy had been spotted

Congrats to Beyoncé and Jay Z, and new big sister Blue Ivy.

—

Photo: WENN.com