New Jay Z Album Drops June 30, Sprint & TIDAL Exclusive

It turns out those cryptic 4:44 ads were the first hints of a new Jay Z album after all. Hova’s new album drops June 30, and will be exclusive to Sprint customers and TIDAL members.

The new album, titled 4:44, will be available at 12:01 a.m. ET Friday, June 30, and is being touted as the first of many exclusives for the “45 million postpaid and prepaid Sprint customers and existing TIDAL members,” per a press release.

How do you make sure you can get your hands on 4:44?

New and existing Sprint customers can take advantage of the complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi at Sprint.TIDAL.com or by visiting a Sprint store.1 New Boost Mobile customers can subscribe during the activation process in-store or online at boostmobile.com. Existing customers can add the monthly subscription online via My Account (web and smartphone), in store, or by phone. New TIDAL members worldwide can visit TIDAL.com/Try-now.

Jay Z’s last album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, dropped in 2013 and was initially a Samsung exclusive. Now Sprint’s stock is surely getting a bump.

“Today is an exciting day to be a Sprint customer,” said Marcelo Claure, Sprint President and CEO, via a press statement. “JAY-Z is a global icon and we’re giving customers an incredible opportunity to be among the first to experience his new album 4:44. Our loyal, existing customers, and customers who switch to Sprint, can experience the album exclusively, plus access a complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi, giving them access to content they can’t get anywhere else.”

Watch a new 4:44 spot released last night (June 18) called “Adnis” (his late father’s name is reportedly “Adnes”) and featuring Mahershala Ali, Danny Glover and a new Jay Z track below.

Oh yeah, Jay and Bey recently welcomed new twins…Summer ’17 is going to be real busy for The Carters.

—

Photo: WENN.com