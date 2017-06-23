DJ Khaled Turns In Another Star Crowded Album With ‘Grateful’ [STREAM]

DJ Khaled’s Grateful is here but does it stand out from his other releases?

DJ Khaled’s albums always come gift-wrapped in glitter paper and golden ribbons, but when actually unpacked, what’s inside is usually a bunch of small trinkets covered in a bunch of unnecessary bubble tape. Checking with 23 tracks, Grateful is another Khaled album that leaves you asking “how did he pull this off” more than it has you saying “wow, I really like this.”

To his credit, Khaled has managed to make this album sound more cohesive and organic than previous efforts by having some artists like Travis Scott, Future and Rick Ross check in more than once, giving the project more family-oriented feel.

