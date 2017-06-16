DJ Khaled is just now becoming a household name to the mainstream, but make no mistake about it, he’s worked hard to get where he is today.



The man born Khaled Khaled is currently in the midst of releasing his 10th star-studded studio album, Grateful, and continuing to get a piece of all available pies in the entertainment and sneaker industry.

Dropping by The Breakfast Club, Khaled speaks with Envy, Charlamagne, and Angela Yee about the significance of the number 23 in his life right now, why he named his baby son the executive producer of his latest album, and his relationships with Birdman and 50 Cent.

Here are the 8 things we learned from DJ Khaled on The Breakfast Club.

—

Photo: Power 105

