WATCH Drake’s Sketches From The 2017 NBA Awards [VIDEO]

Whether you love him or hate him, Drake did not disappoint as the host of last nights (June 26) first annual NBA Awards. From mixing it up with NBA superstars to the short sketches that were as creative as they were comedic, Drake reminded the world that he was indeed an actor before he was a rapper.

Something that still rubs (some) Hip-Hop purists the wrong way but that’s neither here nor there.

Whether he was recreating the cult classic Get Out as Steph Curry or linking up with Will Ferrell to roast DeMar DeRozan, the 6 God definitely stole the show. And that’s not easy to do with Russell Westbrook’s fashion sense who by the way won the 2017 NBA MVP award.

Check out the clips of Drake’s performances below and let us know which one was your favorite.

—

Photo: Youtube

1 2 3Next page »