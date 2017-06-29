Drake Signs Baka Not Nice To OVO Sound

Drake wants to take over the entertainment world and to do so he knows he has to expand his OVO Sound family. So earlier this week the 6 god announced the signing of his long time homie turned rapper, Baka Not Nice.

Drizzy wasn’t even 24 hours removed from stealing the show at the first annual NBA Awards when he revealed the news that he’d signed his first rapper to a family of singers at a private event in New York (June 27) with Bronx rapper French Montana.

This is a good look for Baka Not Nice’s being that he’s been in and out of the bing for the past few years. Hopefully, this new career move will keep the rapper who’s currently got one of the hottest cuts in Toronto with “Live Up To My Name” out of trouble and in the music mix.

While some fans may not be familiar with Baka, Drake’s been shouting the Scarborough rapper out since “Know Yourself” and now welcomes him into a family consisting of PARTYNEXTDOOR, Majid Jordan, dvsn, Roy Wood$, OB O’Brien, and Plaza.

Congratulations to BNN.

—

Image: Instagram