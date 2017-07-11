Dr. Dre On Dee Barnes Domestic Abuse: “I Was Out Of My F*cking Mind”

Dr. Dre has since come clean about his violent past towards women, which surfaced once more after the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton hit theaters. Absent in the film is an incident between the super-producer and media personality Dee Barnes, for which Dre apologized for once more on HBO’s documentary series, The Defiant Ones.

The Defiant Ones is a four-part miniseries that examines the unlikely partnership between Dre and record executive Jimmy Iovine. Covering the span of both their massive careers and joined creative energies, things shift when Dre got personal about his past demons.

TMZ reports:

Dre faced the “dark cloud that follows” him during part 2 of HBO’s documentary “The Defiant Ones.” While the doc focuses on his success in the music biz, Dre admits he absolutely lost it on Barnes in 1991 at an L.A. nightclub. He says, “I was out of my f**king mind at the time. I f**ked up. It’s a major blemish on who I am as a man.” He’s apologized publicly for the beating before, but to be honest — that came right before “Straight Outta Compton” was released … and many saw it as a PR move.

Barnes penned an open letter in 2015 addressing Dre’s apology after Straight Outta Compton was released worldwide. In 1991, Dre beat Barnes after she interviewed then-rival Ice Cube, who split with N.W.A. in a bad blood feud. Dre’s ex-girlfriend, Michel’le came forth and said she too was beaten by Dre during their romantic involvement.

