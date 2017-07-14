Dr. Dre & Eminem On Working With Each Other For The First Time

HBO’s highly-anticipated The Defiant Ones finally aired and it does not disappoint.

The Allen Hughes four-part docu-series focuses on the relationship that Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre built throughout the years and the many branches that foundation sprung amongst other things.

In this particular clip, Dr. Dre and Eminem reminisce about their first time working together with Dre remembering a white kid with a “bright yellow f*ckin’ sweatsuit” and almost immediately creating the hook to Eminem’s first smash single, “My Name Is.”

Check out the clip below and let us know what you think/thought of the series.

