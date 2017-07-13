Joey BadA$$ Smoking Something Powerful To Think He Influenced Jay-Z’s 4:44

Let’s get one thing abundantly clear. Joey BadA$$ is among one of the best MCs not only in his age bracket but in Hip-Hop, period. That said, the kid has to put that powerful green down if he thinks his latest album, All-AmeriKKKan BadA$$ inspired Jay-Z to create the content he did for 4:44.

The 22-year-old Brooklyn phenom arrived at this point during an interview with Montreality, using the interview to cover quite a range of topics. From discussing the law of attraction and detachment to sharing some of his favorite animes, Joey dropped a series of worthy gems. But when the top shifted to Jay-Z and 4:44, things got a little weird.

“Honestly, I feel like I was an inspiration to that album. Honestly, I know I was an inspiration to that album,” Joey said. “It’s nothing that nobody could tell me. I put certain pressure on these OGs in the rap game.”

Joey points to his age and that the content he delivered on his second studio album was filled with themes not readily rampant in today’s Hip-Hop climate. He did go on to praise 4:44 as a release he enjoyed, while panning Jay-Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail album.

Hov, who was a young man once and understands the nature of bravado as a rapper better than most, might look at Joey’s words as nothing but hot air. But it’s a little unfair to assume that All-AmeriKKKan BadA$$ was a blueprint to follow considering Jay-Z worked until the 11th hour to complete his 13th studio release.

Do you think Joey Bada$$ has a point here? If so, sound off in the comments. For now, check out the interview from Montreality below. Hit the 3:47 mark to see that portion of the discussion, but the entire interview is flames.

Photo: screen cap