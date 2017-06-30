Jay-Z’s 13th Studio Album 4:44 Is Available To The Masses [LISTEN]

Jay-Z fans, happy 4:44 day. The Brooklyn rap icon dropped his 13th studio album as a TIDAL and Sprint exclusive, along with a short film for one of the tracks from the record as well.

From the press release:

Global music and entertainment platformTIDAL and Sprint (NYSE: S) are excited to share JAY-Z’s 4:44 and first visual are now available to the 45 million postpaid and prepaid Sprint/TIDAL customers. In addition, Roc Nation, iHeartMedia and JAY-Z have teamed up to world premiere an exclusive one-of-a-kind historic radio launch of JAY-Z’s album, 4:44. Beginning today at 12:01 a.m. ET June 30, iHeartMedia, in conjunction with TIDAL X Sprint, will world premiere the full album with an exclusive 35-minute Album Roadblock to tens of millions of listeners nationwide on more than 160 Pop, Rhythm and Urban stations with a record-breaking 43 million total audience spins. The album will continue to play across iHeartMedia’s Urban and Rhythm formats until 12:01 a.m. ET July 1, featuring never-before-heard audio from JAY-Z about the album.

The TIDAL stream misses a few feature credits aside from Gloria Carter, Frank Ocean, and Damian Marley. Also featured is Hov’s better half, Beyonce, their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Kim Burrell, and The-Dream.

Check out the teaser stream of Jay-Z’s 4:44 in the media player below. Hit the flip to see the quick visual for “The Story of O.J.”

—

