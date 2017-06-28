WATCH: TIDAL X Sprint “Kill Jay Z” Commercial [VIDEO]

JAY-Z’s new album, 4:44, drops in a few days its promotion and marketing is ramping up. Besides a slew of listening sessions going down across the nation this week, today (June 27) we get a new commercial called “Kill Jay Z.”

The mysterious spot features a young Black kid running away, with fear in his eyes, from…something. The young lad is also wearing a black t-shirt that says “Sray Black” in white lettering across the chest.

A spastic but soulful groove accompanies the visual. Maybe the instrumental of a track called “Kill Jay Z”?

Watch the commercial below.

—

Photo: screen cap