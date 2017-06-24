Jay-Z To Have ‘4:44’ Listening Parties Across America Next Week

Jay-Z will be having 4:44 listening parties at select Sprint retailers across the country the night before the album drops.

4:44 will be a Tidal exclusive of course, but now that Sprint owns a part of the company, Sprint users will also have access to the album. However, if you have neither, you have a chance to hear it at one of the listening parties that Jigga is hosting on June 29.

Here are the cities and locations where the parties will be hosted. RSVP here.

ATLANTA: 2007 MOUNT ZION RD MORROW, GA

HOSTED BY: DJ INFAMOUS

BOSTON: 65R BOSTON ST STE 100 DORCHESTER, MA

HOSTED BY: DJ CHUBBY CHUB

CHICAGO: 3513 W DEVON AVE CHICAGO, IL

HOSTED BY: DJ PHARRIS

LAS VEGAS: 9821 S. EASTERN AVE, SUITE 2 LAS VEGAS, NV

HOSTED BY: DJ FRANZEN

LOS ANGELES: 3396 W. CENTURY BLVD INGLEWOOD, CA

HOSTED BY: DJ MIKE DANGER

LOS ANGELES: 364 SOUTH LA CIENEGA BLVD WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

HOSTED BY: DJ DAMAGE

MIAMI: 1201 LINCOLN RD MIAMI BEACH, FL

HOSTED BY: DJ E-FEEZY

NEW YORK: 175 5TH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY

HOSTED BY: DJ CIPHA SOUNDS

NEW YORK: 456 FULTON STREET BROOKLYN, NY

HOSTED BY: DJ ENUFF

NEW YORK: 57 W 42ND STREET NEW YORK, NY

HOSTED BY: DJ KAST ONE

PHILADELPHIA: 4640 ROOSEVELT BLVD. SUITE 12 PHILADELPHIA, PA

HOSTED BY: DJ RL

WASHINGTON, DC: 8501 FENTON ST SILVER SPRING, MD

HOSTED BY: DJ QUICKSILVA