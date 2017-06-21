JAY-Z 4:44 Tour May Get Pushed Back To The Fall

It seems we might have to wait a little longer enjoy 4:44 live in concert. According to The New York Post, JAY-Z might be pushing back the tour to about September.

According to unnamed sources, the Roc Nation mogul will be delaying the tour in support of his thirteenth solo effort.

“There is a tour to follow. It was originally planned for summer but has been moved to fall because of the kids. You usually tour within a month or so of the album.” Considering Beyoncé gave birth to twins who are rumored to have arrived premature, this shouldn’t be too much a surprise.

In early June cryptic messages of “4:44” appeared online and on New York City Transit media causing fans to speculate about a new Hov album. It was later confirmed the album was indeed real and would drop June 30 as an exclusive to Sprint and TIDAL subscribers. It is rumored that 4:44 will be entirely produced by No ID.

A Roc Nation representative declined to comment on the alleged delay. You can peep a preview of “Adnis” below.

