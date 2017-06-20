JAY-Z Returns Hyphen To His Name, Umlaut Is Still AWOL

When you’re a GOAT MC, you get more leeway when it comes to how you choose to spell your name. Case in point, Jay-Z is formally returning the hyphen to his name, after officially giving it the heave-ho a few years ago.

Back in 2013, around the time of the release of his Magna Carta Holy Grail album, it was revealed that Hova had officially dropped the hyphen from his name—actually it had been three years prior.

According to Pitchfork, the hyphen in Jigga’s name is back like cooked coke crack while it should also always be spelled in all caps. Word to MF DOOM.

As for the umlaut—the OG Jaÿ-Z spelling—it’s still AWOL.

JAY-Z’s new album 4:44 is due out June 30, if you’re riding with Sprint and/or TIDAL.

